Turkic States sign agreement to establish Joint Credit Bureau platform
An agreement has been signed to establish a shared credit bureau platform among Turkic-speaking countries, marking a key step toward deeper financial integration across the region, Azernews reports.
The signing ceremony took place in Baku as part of the Fintex Summit 2025 exhibition.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by the following representatives:
-
Elchin Habibov, CEO of the Azerbaijan Credit Bureau
-
Orkun Deniz, Head of the Turkish Credit Bureau
-
Ruslan Omarov, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Credit Information Providers Association (ACIPE) and CEO of Kazakhstan’s First Credit Bureau
-
Ravshan Abdukarimov, Head of Uzbekistan’s Credit-Information Analytical Center
-
Marlis Duyshegulov, CEO of Kyrgyzstan’s “Ishenim” Credit Bureau
The agreement aims to create a unified platform that will allow for enhanced cooperation, data exchange, and risk assessment among member states, ultimately contributing to the development of a more transparent and robust financial ecosystem within the Turkic world.
