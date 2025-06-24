Jahan Namazova awarded first place at Golden Time Talent Festival 2025 [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

24 June 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani artist Jahan Namazova has been awarded the first place at International Arts and Talent Festival in London - the Golden Time Talent Festival 2025, Azernews reports.

The two-day event brought together artists and performers from around the world at two prestigious venues — Triton Square and The Shaw Theatre, reported Trend Life Jahan Namazova.

The project showcased works by artists from over 25 countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Kazakhstan, Poland, France, Turkiye, Italy, Ukraine, Lithuania, Georgia, and others. More than 150 participants presented their talents, and the festival was attended by representatives from various fields of education and arts. The festival featured live performances, concerts, award ceremonies, and work by an international jury comprising professionals from 14 countries. On stage, vocalists, dancers, instrumentalists, and other performers inspired audiences with their talents.

"In 2024, I participated in the Golden Time Talent Festival with my paintings 'Inner Peace' and 'Mysterious Baku,' where I took 2nd and 3rd place. After that, I was invited to take part in the Grand Prix, where I won first place with my sculpture installation 'Foundation of Life.' During the award ceremony in London, an exhibition of artists' works was presented, including my piece 'Reflection of the Soul.' It was not just a competition, but a true international celebration of talent, culture, and creativity," said Jahan Namazova.

The award ceremony took place at The Shaw Theatre. Finalists received British diplomas, trophies, and exclusive invitations to future exhibitions, performances, and the Top World Talents catalog.

Jahan Namazova is a graduate of the Faculty of Decorative and Applied Arts at the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, a ceramics instructor.

She has participated in numerous national and international exhibitions and contests.

Jahan Namazova is the founder of the Cahan Ceramic brand. She is also the chief ceramics specialist at the DOST Center for Inclusive Development and Creativity.