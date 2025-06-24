Azerbaijan to Introduce Modern Standards for cybersecurity and IT infrastructure

Work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to develop new state
standards in line with international experience in the field of
information technology and internet infrastructure security,
Azernews reports, citing Kamala Mammadzada, the
acting director general of the Azerbaijan Institute of
Standardization.
She noted that the standards previously applied in the field of
information security are no longer relevant, are insufficient for
ensuring information security, and do not meet modern technological
challenges.
According to her, broader, more comprehensive standards that
meet current requirements are now being developed in this field:
"These standards are not limited only to IT infrastructure, but
also cover service sectors, internet connections, information flow,
and providers."