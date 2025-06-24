Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 24 2025

Azerbaijan to Introduce Modern Standards for cybersecurity and IT infrastructure

24 June 2025 17:22 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan to Introduce Modern Standards for cybersecurity and IT infrastructure
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Work is being carried out in Azerbaijan to develop new state standards in line with international experience in the field of information technology and internet infrastructure security, Azernews reports, citing Kamala Mammadzada, the acting director general of the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization.

She noted that the standards previously applied in the field of information security are no longer relevant, are insufficient for ensuring information security, and do not meet modern technological challenges.

According to her, broader, more comprehensive standards that meet current requirements are now being developed in this field: "These standards are not limited only to IT infrastructure, but also cover service sectors, internet connections, information flow, and providers."

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more