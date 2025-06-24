Microsoft to develop AI in Hungarian

24 June 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Microsoft Accepts Commitment Package to Develop AI Systems Using 10 Billion Hungarian Words, Azernews reports.

Two years ago, the Hungarian Competition Authority (GVH) began an investigation into Microsoft to determine whether the company was complying with consumer protection rules when offering AI-based search engine services to Hungarian users. The investigation initially found no clear violations, partly due to changes in Microsoft's practices and increased consumer awareness. However, Microsoft agreed to a comprehensive package of commitments to address any potential concerns.

As part of this commitment, Microsoft has now agreed to integrate a massive dataset of at least 10 billion Hungarian words into its artificial intelligence systems. This vast linguistic resource will not only enhance Microsoft's own AI tools but also make the dataset available to other developers. The goal is to enable external companies and individuals to use this valuable dataset to train their AI systems in Hungarian, improving language models, machine translation, and various other AI applications tailored to Hungarian speakers.

Additionally, as part of its ongoing commitment to fostering AI innovation in Hungary, Microsoft will organize AI training courses for Hungarian civil servants, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and consumers. These courses will aim to improve digital literacy and boost the adoption of AI technologies across various sectors in Hungary.

This initiative marks a significant step toward empowering Hungarian language technology, enabling both local developers and international companies to create more effective AI solutions for Hungarian-speaking communities. It also opens up new opportunities for cross-border AI collaborations and innovation in fields such as natural language processing, education, healthcare, and customer service.

By contributing to the global AI ecosystem with Hungarian-specific resources, Microsoft not only enhances its own products but also helps raise the profile of Hungarian in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.