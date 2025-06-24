State Theatre of Young Spectators premieres play about Shah Abbas [PHOTOS]

24 June 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Theatre of Young Spectators has premiered the play "Şah Abbas Namə", staged based on the play "Şahnamə" by writer and playwright Ilgar Fahmi, Azernews reports.

The production, dedicated to one of the most brilliant and controversial rulers in Azerbaijan's history, was brought to life on stage with new artistic force and dramatic depth. Attended by government and public figures, representatives of science and culture, as well as a broad theater audience, the opening nights were imbued with a spirit of respect for history and love for art.

"Şah Abbas Namə" is not just a historical chronicle but a profound, dramatic exploration of the era, personality, and power. The audience witnesses the rise of the young, 16-year-old Shah Abbas to the throne, one of the greatest rulers of the Safavid Empire. Through battles for territorial integrity, court intrigues, bloody disputes, and personal tragedies, the complex, ambiguous character of the ruler is revealed, capable of making the harshest decisions in the name of the future of the state.

The final scenes of the play transport the viewer to the last days of Shah Abbas's life, when even in death, he refuses to show weakness and remains faithful to the ideals of strong leadership and historical mission. The director's vision transforms this historical story into an emotional symphony about the cost of power, responsibility, and the loneliness of a leader.

The historical-psychological drama in four acts was staged by Honored Artist Nijat Kazimov. The set designer was the theatre's chief artist, Mustafa Mustafayev, musical arrangement by Aygul Guliyeva, director - Sabina Mammadzade, assistant directors - Fuad Javadzade and Nasiba Janaliyeva.

The cast featured People's Artist Gurban Ismayilov, Honored Artists Nijat Kazimov, Elnur Karimov, Nofel Valiyev, Elnur Huseynov, Rasim Jafar, as well as Sanan Kazimli, Niyaz Gasimov, Metleb Abushov, Kerem Hadizade, Aydin Damirov, Anar Seyfullayev, Jeyhun Mammadov, Elshan Hajibabayev, Ramil Mammadov, Vahid Orujoglu, Elshan Shikhaliyev, Manaf Dadashov, Rashad Safarov, Elgun Yakhyayev, Anar Sefiyov, Ilhan Sadiqov, Nurlan Suleymanli, Huseyn Bayramov, Ramig Nasirov, Tahir Ismayilov, Vugar Mammadaliyev, Khalig Bekirov, Hilal Damirov, Eldar Imanov, and Yashar Heydarli.

The premiere of "Şah Abbas Namə" was not just a theatrical event but a true immersion into an era where history intertwines with human dramas, and the stage becomes a mirror of time.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.