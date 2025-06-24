Despite government efforts, Hungary's birth rate continues to decline sharply

24 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

According to the Central Statistical Office, Hungary saw a significant decline in births and marriages in April, while the number of deaths decreased slightly compared to the same month in the previous year, Azernews reports.

In April, 5,323 children were born, which is a 14% decrease (852 fewer births) compared to April 2024. Meanwhile, 9,565 people passed away, which represents a 2.3% decline (228 fewer deaths) from the previous year. As a result, the natural population decline—the difference between deaths and births—reached 4,242 people, compared to 3,618 in the same month last year.

The number of weddings in Hungary also decreased. In April, 3,488 couples got married, which is a 5.4% decrease (200 fewer marriages) compared to the previous year.

In the first four months of this year, 23,301 children were born in Hungary, which is 8.7% less (2,216 fewer births) compared to the same period in 2024.

The monthly breakdown reveals that the birth rate decreased by 4.1% in January, 8.6% in February and March, and 14% in April.

The total number of deaths during this period was 45,079, which represents a 3.5% increase (1,525 more deaths) compared to the first four months of 2024.

The monthly data shows an increase in deaths by 7.8% in January, 0.6% in February, and 7% in March, followed by a 2.3% decrease in April.

Regarding marriages, 10,101 couples tied the knot in the first four months of the year, which is a 6.1% decrease (653 fewer marriages) compared to the same period last year.

Weddings saw a decline of 4.4% in January, 14% in February, and 3.9% in March and April.

The decline in both birth rates and marriages could be attributed to various factors, including economic uncertainties, changing social attitudes towards family life, and the ongoing challenges posed by the global pandemic. In many European countries, there has been a noticeable shift in demographics, with people delaying marriage and childbirth or opting for smaller families. Hungary, like many other nations, is facing the complex issue of population aging, which has long-term implications for its labor force and social services.

Another trend to watch is the potential impact of government policies aimed at reversing these trends. Hungary has implemented various family-oriented initiatives in recent years, such as tax breaks, subsidies, and housing support for families with children. It remains to be seen whether these measures will lead to a long-term increase in birth rates and a stabilizing of marriage trends.