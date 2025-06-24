President: Both Italy and China are strategic partners of Azerbaijan

24 June 2025 10:11 (UTC+04:00)

Azernews The head of state noted that strategic partnership declarations have been signed with both countries and emphasized that numerous visits he made to these nations have yielded excellent results in many areas. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that Italy is Azerbaijan’s number one trade partner, while China also ranks among the country’s leading trade partners.

“Both Italy and China are strategic partners of Azerbaijan,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the “8 November” Power Plant in Mingachevir.

