Qarabag beat Eintracht 3–2 in dramatic Champions League clash in Baku [PHOTOS]

21 January 2026 23:56 (UTC+04:00)

The match between Qarabag and Eintracht (Germany) in Baku, as part of the 7th round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, has ended.

According to Azernews, the match, held at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, ended with a 3:2 victory for Azerbaijan.

Goals for the Aghdam club were scored by Kamilo Duran in the 4th and 80th minutes, and Bahlul Mustafazadeh in the 90th + 4th minute. For the opposing team, Can Uzun scored in the 11th minute and Fares Chaibi in the 78th minute.

After this result, Qarabag is 17th in the tournament table with 10 points, while Eintracht is 33rd with 4 points.

The Azerbaijani champion will play its last match against Liverpool in England on January 29.