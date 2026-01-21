Azerbaijan, US hold Strategic Working Group Meeting on partnership charter

21 January 2026 23:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

On 21 January 2026, the second online meeting of the Strategic Working Group, led by the Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, to develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America, was held.

Azernews reports that, during the meeting, views were exchanged on the development of a strategic partnership between the two countries in areas such as energy, trade, regional connections, including transit, economic investment, defense and security, counter-terrorism, as well as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, based on the Memorandum of Understanding to develop the Charter on Strategic Partnership, signed between Azerbaijan and the United States within the framework of the Washington Peace Summit in August last year.

Discussions continued on the text of the document with the aim of finalizing the Charter on Strategic Partnership.