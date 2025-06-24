24 June 2025 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

In the history of modern Azerbaijan, the energy sector has always been more than just a technical domain — it has been a symbol of national strength, independence, and visionary leadership. The journey of Azerbaijan from being an energy-dependent country to becoming a reliable energy exporter is a testament to the strategic foresight of the National Leaders and the unity of Azerbaijanis. This journey, rooted in the foundational policies of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, has been carried forward with remarkable success under the leadership of President İlham Aliyev.

In the early years of independence, Azerbaijan faced immense challenges, particularly in energy infrastructure. It was during this period that Heydar Aliyev laid the cornerstone of Azerbaijan’s energy independence by initiating ambitious projects. One of the most iconic among them was the establishment of the "Azərbaycan" Thermal Power Station (TPS) in Mingechevir. This facility not only helped meet the domestic demand but also strengthened the backbone of our energy system during a period when the country needed stability the most.

Over the past 20 years, President İlham Aliyev has elevated this legacy to new heights. Recognizing that energy is a fundamental driver of national development, he spearheaded comprehensive reforms and modernization programs across the entire energy sector. Old systems were rebuilt, new power plants were launched, and the country’s overall energy generation capacity was significantly expanded. These steps were not only technical achievements but also strategic moves to match the accelerating pace of Azerbaijan’s industrialization.

A critical dimension of this vision has been the transition to green energy. Azerbaijan has embraced global environmental goals by implementing the COP (Conference of the Parties) concept and aligning its energy policies with sustainable development strategies. Projects in solar, wind, and hydropower are rapidly transforming the country into a key contributor to the green transition in the region.

The Azərbaycan TPS in Mingechevir continues to stand as a pillar of our energy security. With its advanced technical parameters and increased generation capacity, it plays a pivotal role in supplying power to both households and industries. The station is also a symbol of international cooperation. Collaborative projects with countries like China and Italy in expanding and upgrading this infrastructure underline Azerbaijan’s openness to global partnerships. Such cooperation not only brings advanced technology to our energy sector but also reinforces our standing in the international community.

It must not be forgotten that during the 2020 Patriotic War, Armenia targeted the Mingechevir power station with missile attacks — a desperate attempt to cripple the infrastructure of Azerbaijan. However, thanks to the strong defense of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the resilience of our systems, those attacks failed. The visual and photographic documentation of that time is a powerful reminder of the threats we have faced and overcome in safeguarding our energy sovereignty.

Today, the fruits of decades-long policies are evident. Azerbaijan is no longer an energy-importing country; it has emerged as a regional energy exporter and a strategic supplier to global markets, especially Europe. With the commissioning of new power plants and expansion of existing capacities, a new phase has begun in our energy narrative. Azerbaijan now occupies a central role in regional energy security, with robust export potential and a growing influence in world energy markets.

At a time when the world is witnessing unprecedented turbulence — with wars, geopolitical tensions, and energy supply disruptions — Azerbaijan stands out as a land of stability, development, and reliability. Our country has become not only a beacon of regional peace but also a critical pillar in the global energy architecture. This stability is not accidental; it is the result of wise, timely policies and a leadership that sees beyond the moment.

The demand for energy worldwide is on the rise, and President İlham Aliyev’s proactive energy diplomacy has ensured that Azerbaijan is ahead of the curve. Strategic agreements, forward-looking infrastructure investments, and a focus on sustainability have enabled Azerbaijanis to anticipate global trends and align itself with future needs.

In conclusion, the evolution of Azerbaijan’s energy sector is not just a story of megawatts and transmission lines — it is the story of a nation's determination to reclaim its strength, secure its sovereignty, and offer a reliable partnership to the world. From the visionary leadership of Heydar Aliyev to the transformative governance of President İlham Aliyev, Azerbaijan's energy renaissance reflects a deeper truth: when a nation unites behind a clear vision, it can illuminate not just its own path, but the path for many others.

This is the spirit of Azerbaijan today — a country rooted in strong leadership, powered by innovation, and shining with promise on the global stage.