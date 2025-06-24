Vietnam aims to sign nuclear power plant deal with Russia in August

24 June 2025 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

Vietnam’s government said on Tuesday it aims to sign an agreement with its Russian counterpart in August to build the Southeast Asian country’s first nuclear power plant, Azernews reports, citing Arab News. Site clearance for development of the plant in Ninh Thuan province is to be completed by the end of this year, the government said in a statement. The move follows Vietnam’s restart of plans to develop nuclear power plants that...

