President Ilham Aliyev awards group of servicemen - decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding military personnel and civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to the decree, the following military personnel and civilian employees of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan were awarded for their special services in preserving the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, for their distinction in fulfilling their official duties and tasks assigned to the military unit.
The full list of awarded persons is here.
