Kazakhstan to launch regular ferry services on Kuryk-Alat route

25 June 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Starting from September 2025, regular ferry services will be launched on the Kuryk-Alat-Kuryk route, strengthening maritime logistics between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Kazakhstan Railways. The announcement follows a meeting between Nurdaulet Kilibay, head of Kazakhstan’s Mangistau region, and David Bejuashvili, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Georgian Industrial Group, during...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!