Azerbaijani banks experience profit decline but maintain asset growth

25 June 2025 15:32 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Between January and May 2025, Azerbaijani banks recorded a net profit of ₼430.7 million ($253.4 million), marking a 17.1% decrease compared to the same period last year. The sector’s operating profit also declined by 3.3%, totaling...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!