Azerbaijan’s insurance sector bolsters economic resilience early this year
According to the latest figures from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the total insurance premiums collected by 16 domestic insurance companies between January and May of this year reached an impressive ₼ 719.353 million ($423.15 million). This represents...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!