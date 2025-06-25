Final date of Milli Majlis extraordinary session meeting announced
The final meeting of the extraordinary session of the Milli Majlis will be held on July 8, Azernews reports, citing parliamentary sources.
According to the Internal Regulations of the Azerbaijani parliament, such sessions are convened at the request of 42 deputies. During the extraordinary session, plenary meetings, as well as committee and commission sessions, are held, with deputies actively participating in the legislative process.
The upcoming July 8 meeting will mark the conclusion of the current extraordinary session, during which key legislative initiatives and draft laws were reviewed and discussed.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!