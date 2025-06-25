Azerbaijan, Croatia expand cooperation in field of culture [PHOTOS]

25 June 2025 14:18 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An official meeting has taken place between Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli, and Croatia's Minister of Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen Koržinek, Azernews reports.

During the discussion, the current state of bilateral cultural relations and prospects for their further development were examined.

Nina Obuljen Koržinek emphasized that cooperation between Croatia and Azerbaijan is successfully progressing in all fields and expressed confidence that the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation will give a new impulse to deepen the relations between the two countries.

Adil Karimli, thanking for the warm reception, noted that the sincere and friendly relations established at the leadership level create a favorable foundation for expanding cultural collaboration.

The parties highlighted that the main goal of the visit is to promote the implementation of agreements reached during the third meeting of the Joint Interstate Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, held on March 13, 2024, in Baku.

The meeting involved a detailed exchange of views on developing cooperation in culture and creative industries, cinematography and music, as well as in the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage.

Opportunities for organizing training programs and workshops, and establishing contacts between experts and relevant institutions of both countries, were also discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of fully utilizing the existing potential.

Note that Azerbaijan and Croatia share a growing and dynamic cultural partnership rooted in a Strategic Partnership Declaration (2013), which established the foundation for multifaceted cooperation.

In 2018, both nations signed a Program on Cultural Cooperation covering 2018–2020, facilitating joint projects in film, music, heritage restoration, language, museums, festivals, and tourism.

Azerbaijan shared its mugham tradition while Croatia showcased its klapa singing; both programs celebrated distinct musical heritages.