Wednesday June 25 2025

Paint and varnish production increases in Azerbaijan

25 June 2025 11:46 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan saw a notable rise in the production of paint and varnish products during the first five months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee. From January to May, more than 13.6 thousand tons of paint and varnish products were produced across the country — an increase of...

