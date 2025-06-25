Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 25 2025

Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Croatia see sharp increase

25 June 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports to Croatia see sharp increase
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Exports of crude oil and related products from Azerbaijan to Croatia surged significantly in the first five months of 2025, Azernews reports, citing data from the State Customs Committee. From January to May, Azerbaijan exported over...

