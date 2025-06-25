China to promote sales of new energy vehicles in counties, townships
China will launch "a new energy vehicle (NEV) consumption season" in its vast county and township regions to unlock NEV sales potential, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!