Wednesday June 25 2025

China to promote sales of new energy vehicles in counties, townships

25 June 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)
China to promote sales of new energy vehicles in counties, townships

China will launch "a new energy vehicle (NEV) consumption season" in its vast county and township regions to unlock NEV sales potential, the Ministry of Commerce said Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Xinhua.

