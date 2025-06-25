Armenian archbishop accused of plotting violent regime change

25 June 2025 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Armenia’s Investigative Committee has formally accused Archbishop Bagrat Galstyan, leader of the nationalist-revanchist group Holy Struggle, of orchestrating a plan to overthrow the government through terrorism and illegal force, Azernews reports, citing Armenian media.

According to investigators, Galstyan began preparations for an unconstitutional regime change in November 2024, rallying allies within the movement and acquiring resources to execute coordinated terrorist attacks aimed at seizing power.

"In preparation for the usurpation of authority, he intentionally created conditions for carrying out terrorist acts and power seizure as part of an organised group," the Investigative Committee said in an official statement.

Authorities allege that Galstyan’s plan involved forming approximately 200 “strike groups”, each comprising 25 former military personnel and police officers, to be deployed in towns across Armenia. These units were allegedly instructed to launch simultaneous operations at a designated time to create chaos and disrupt the country’s stability.

In parallel, supporters of the group were reportedly tasked with organising mass protests and rallies, aimed at distracting security forces and amplifying unrest.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement agencies work to uncover the full scope of the alleged conspiracy.