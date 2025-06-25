President Ilham Aliyev approves agreement on establishing OTS civil defense mechanism

25 June 2025 16:23 (UTC+04:00)

The "Agreement on the Establishment of the Civil Defense Mechanism of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)" has been approved, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant law.

According to the law, the said agreement, signed in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 6, 2024, has been approved.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.