Sudan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

25 June 2025 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

On June 25, 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Azerbaijan, Anas Eltayeb Elqaylani Mustafa.

During the meeting, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Bayramov. The minister congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, including the current regional situation and security issues.

Both parties emphasized the importance of political dialogue in the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan, as well as cooperation within multilateral platforms. They highlighted the necessity of establishing a consultation mechanism between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, a working group on economic cooperation, and reciprocal visits.

Sudan’s support for Azerbaijan’s positions and initiatives within international organizations, particularly the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, was noted with appreciation. Azerbaijan also expressed gratitude for the scholarships granted to Sudanese students.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, in turn, briefed the ambassador in detail about the 30-year Armenian occupation, the post-conflict period, the peace process, and the reconstruction efforts.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.