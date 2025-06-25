Sony is facing lawsuit over alleged 'Sony Tax' on digital PlayStation games

25 June 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Sony is facing a class action lawsuit in the Netherlands, accusing the company of engaging in monopolistic behavior related to the pricing of digital games and downloadable content (DLC). The case, spearheaded by the 'Fair PlayStation' campaign, alleges that Sony has imposed what consumers refer to as the "Sony tax." This claim asserts that digital versions of PlayStation games are, on average, priced 47% higher than their physical counterparts, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

