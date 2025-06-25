Azerbaijan proposes cancellation of state standard on meat hygiene
The Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization has submitted the state standard “General Principles of Meat Hygiene” for public discussion with the intention of cancelling the regulation, Azernews reports.
Following the public consultation process, a final decision will be made regarding the standard’s cancellation.
The current standard, which outlines general hygiene principles for meat, was originally approved and enacted in 2011 by order of the State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patents.
The proposed move reflects ongoing efforts to update and align food safety standards with international practices and evolving regulatory needs.
