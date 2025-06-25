Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund reports slight decrease in loan issuance

25 June 2025 16:39 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Between January and May 2025, Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund extended loans totaling ₼204.5 million ($120.3 million), marking a 5.2% decrease compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Latest