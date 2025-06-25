Currency circulation rate of manat shows slight increase
As of June 1, 2025, the velocity of Azerbaijan’s national currency — the manat — reached a level of 3.36, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Azernews reports. This figure marks a modest increase of 0.03 points, or 0.9%, compared to May 1, 2025, and a 0.01-point or...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!