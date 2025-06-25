Azerbaijani delegation meets with reps of various religious denominations in Germany

25 June 2025 15:53 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On June 24, 2025, a delegation led by Ramin Məmmədov, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations of Azerbaijan, held talks with Abdassamad El-Yezidi, Chairman of the Central Council of Muslims in Germany, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, Məmmədov highlighted the efforts under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership to preserve national-spiritual and multicultural values in Azerbaijan and to ensure freedom of religious belief. He spoke about Azerbaijan’s initiatives to promote global peace and security, develop interfaith dialogue, and address pressing global issues such as Islamophobia and xenophobia. Emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan’s experience in advocating Islamic solidarity.

Abdassamad El-Yezidi noted the increasing trends of Islamophobia and attempts to discredit Islam, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening unity and mutual support. He praised Azerbaijan’s stance on these issues.

In a separate meeting with Daniel Botman, Executive Director of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the importance of Azerbaijan’s active role in promoting tolerance and interreligious dialogue was discussed. The significance of Baku hosting international conferences and forums on these topics was also underlined. The parties acknowledged the value of high-level reciprocal visits and meetings to further strengthen bilateral relations.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the Syriac Orthodox Mor Yaqub Dasruq Church in Germany. During the visit, members were briefed on the church’s history. Chairman Məmmədov spoke about the state’s care for religious, cultural, and historical monuments in Azerbaijan, noting ongoing efforts to preserve, repair, and restore places of worship belonging to various religious confessions in the country.