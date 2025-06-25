Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 25 2025

Credit activity grows in Garabagh and East Zangazur regions

25 June 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
As of June 1, 2025, the volume of credit allocations in Azerbaijan’s East Zangazur Economic Region increased compared to the previous month, reaching ₼11.1 million (approximately $6.5 million), an increase of ₼240,000 (about $142,000) or 2.2%, Azernews reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). Of the total credit issued in East Zangazur...

