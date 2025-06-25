Iran’s new envoy received in Baku amid regional security concerns

25 June 2025 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mojtaba Demirchilu.

Azernews reports that, during the meeting, Azerbaijan’s position and concerns regarding the Israel-Iran confrontation were once again conveyed. The ambassador was offered condolences over the deaths of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, other officials, and Iranian citizens. It was emphasized that existing problems must be resolved solely through dialogue and diplomatic means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

Gratitude was expressed to the Azerbaijani side for facilitating the passage of citizens from various countries, including Iran, through Azerbaijan’s land border.