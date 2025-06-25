Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Azerbaijan for special ice hockey event
U.S.-based professional hockey player Danny Dzhaniyev will visit Baku for the first time, Azernews reports.
On June 29, he is scheduled to meet with young athletes from the Ojag Sport Club at the Heydar Aliyev Sports and Concert Complex's ice rink.
During his visit, Danny Dzhaniyev will conduct an exclusive master class.
This occasion marks a significant step forward in fostering the growth and popularity of ice hockey within the country.
It presents a valuable opportunity for young aspiring players to gain inspiration and learn from a player who has competed at elite levels.
Currently a vital member of Penn State University's hockey team, Danny Dzhaniyev has developed through the U.S. Hockey Federation's system and has participated in numerous international tournaments with notable performances.
With Azerbaijani roots, he often emphasizes his cultural ties and is eager to connect with local youth during this historic visit.
