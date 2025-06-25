Azernews.Az

Wednesday June 25 2025

Azerbaijan–UK trade turnover surges over threefold this year

25 June 2025 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–UK trade turnover surges over threefold this year
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
This growth reflects the expanding economic partnership between the two countries, particularly in the sectors of energy, technology, and industrial equipment. Thus, the trade turnover with Great Britain experienced a sharp rise in the first five months of 2025, increasing...

