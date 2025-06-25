Azerbaijan elected to UN Committee on Migrant Workers’ rights for 2026-2029 term

25 June 2025 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

On June 24, 2025, during the 12th session of the States Parties to the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families held in New York City, the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected as a member of the United Nations Committee on Migrant Workers (CMW) for the 2026–2029 term, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ministry noted that the elections were highly competitive, with candidates from eight countries, including Azerbaijan, vying for vacant seats. The Azerbaijani representative secured the highest number of votes in the first round, winning a seat on the committee.

The UN Committee on Migrant Workers is composed of 14 independent experts responsible for monitoring the implementation of the International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families.

In addition to this committee, Azerbaijan is also represented in other UN human rights treaty bodies, including the Committees on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.