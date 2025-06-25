Restoration as Art: National Museum marks anniversary of well-known master restorer [PHOTOS]

25 June 2025 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

In an age where cultural preservation is more vital than ever, the art of restoration serves as both shield and lifeline for the world's heritage.

At the heart of this delicate craft are individuals whose hands quietly shape the future of art by safeguarding its past.

One such figure, Azerbaijan's Natig Safarov, has been honored in a groundbreaking exhibition at the Azerbaijan National Art Museum.

The show, titled "Restoration: Respect for the Past, Legacy for the Future," commemorates Safarov's 65th birthday and highlights his extraordinary contributions as a restorer and artist, Azernews reports.

Over the past 40 years, Natig Safarov has become a central figure in Azerbaijani conservation, having led efforts to preserve thousands of cultural treasures.

On display are more than 40 restored works, including religious icons dating from the 17th to 19th centuries, alongside pieces of Azerbaijani and global art, from paintings and graphic works to intricately crafted decorative objects.

Each artifact has been carefully brought back to life under Natig Safarov's expert supervision.

The exhibition also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the science and sensitivity of restoration, with visual documentation showing the state of artworks before and after conservation.

Visitors can also view several of Safarov's own paintings, underscoring the refined artistic sensibility that informs his approach to restoration.

Opening the exhibition, the director of the National Art Museum, Shirin Malikova, emphasized Safarov's pivotal role in shaping the field of restoration in Azerbaijan.

Since taking the helm of the museum's Restoration Department in 2010, he has overseen conservation efforts spanning Eastern, Western European, Russian, and local Azerbaijani art traditions.

"This is the first exhibition in Azerbaijan to shine a light exclusively on the craft of art restoration. It honors a lifetime of precision, care, dedication, and the invisible labor that makes visible beauty possible," the museum director said.

The opening drew a wide array of guests, including art historians, cultural figures, diplomats, and fellow restorers, all eager to pay tribute to Natig Safarov's enduring legacy.

Visitors moved through the galleries with quiet reverence, many pausing to admire the intricate detail of works that had once seemed beyond repair.

Founded in 1937, the Azerbaijan National Art Museum offers art connoisseurs some of the best examples of decorative-applied arts of Western Europe.

Over 3,000 items in 60 rooms are on permanent display at the museum, and around 12,000 items are kept in storage. Here, you can see masterpieces of the Italian, French, German, and Polish masters of the brush.

The museum has successfully organized and hosted numerous high-level international exhibitions, showcasing the works of renowned artists.

These exhibitions have not only attracted art enthusiasts but have also contributed to the cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and other countries.