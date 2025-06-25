Azerbaijani delegation visits National and University Library in Zagreb [PHOTOS]

25 June 2025 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

On June 24, the Azerbaijani delegation, currently on a visit to Croatia, visited National and University Library in Zagreb, Azernews reports.

The delegation was provided with detailed information about the library's history, collections, preservation conditions, international relations, and areas of activity.

During the meeting with the library's management, Deputy Culture Minister of Azerbaijan Farid Jafarov highly appreciated the activities of this institution and the level of services provided.

There were also exchanges of ideas regarding the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijan National Library and the National and University Library in Zagreb, as well as exchanges of experience and books, digitization of collections, and implementation of joint projects.

The Deputy Culture Minister emphasized Azerbaijan's interest in developing relations between the leading libraries of the two countries and expanding cultural exchanges.

Recall that the official meeting also took place between Azerbaijan's Culture Minister Adil Karimli, and Croatia's Minister of Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen Koržinek.

The meeting involved a detailed exchange of views on developing cooperation in culture and creative industries, cinematography and music, as well as in the preservation and restoration of cultural heritage.

Opportunities for organizing training programs and workshops, and establishing contacts between experts and relevant institutions of both countries, were also discussed. Both sides underscored the importance of fully utilizing the existing potential.