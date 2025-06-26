26 June 2025 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

The 107th anniversary of the establishment of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is approaching. This milestone marks a significant journey of 107 years, highlighted by our historic victory, the complete restoration of our sovereignty, and the revival of free Garabagh and free Eastern Zangezur. Additionally, we are proud of the successful implementation of the Great Return Program. There are few moments in modern history when a state achieves a total military victory—one that rewrites the geopolitical map, reshapes the narrative of a national cause, and resonates far beyond the battlefield. In a world where drawn-out conflicts end in stalemates or fragile truces, the Azerbaijani Army’s success over the past few years stands as a testament to strategy, professionalism, and justice.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces today represent not just a fighting force, but a modern institution built on principle, precision, and national pride. The road to this point has been neither short nor easy. Emerging from the ruins of a collapsed Soviet command structure, Azerbaijan spent the 1990s grappling with internal disorder, external threats, and the trauma of occupation. But it was precisely this adversity that laid the groundwork for a generational military reform project—one that would eventually reshape the country’s geopolitical future.

This year’s commemoration comes at a time when Azerbaijan’s military achievements, particularly in the Patriotic War and subsequent operations, have become case studies in strategic victory, operational discipline, and technological innovation. But it also marks an evolution—of how Azerbaijan has moved from reliance on foreign suppliers to forging its own path through a growing military-industrial complex.

In the modern era, few countries can claim a complete military victory. From Vietnam to Iraq, from Afghanistan to Syria, great powers have launched massive operations only to face unresolved outcomes. Azerbaijan’s triumph in the 44-day Patriotic War is an extraordinary exception. Every strategic objective was achieved. Every occupied region was liberated. The ceasefire did not halt the war—it confirmed Azerbaijan’s victory.

The capture of Shusha, executed with daring foot operations on near-vertical terrain, will be studied by military academies for decades. Operations in Hadrut, Farrukh, and later anti-terrorist responses in Kalbajar proved not only tactical capability, but restraint and discipline. In contrast to the indiscriminate shelling carried out by Armenian forces, Azerbaijan’s precision was guided by international humanitarian law. No civilian objects were targeted. Corridors were offered, not bombed. The world took notice.

After the war, Azerbaijan moved quickly to accelerate the development of its national military-industrial base. Today, Azerbaijani technologies are not only presented at international exhibitions such as IDEX and IDEF, but are increasingly integrated into the doctrine of its own Armed Forces. The development of UAVs, surveillance systems, and smart ammunition now occurs domestically. This is a strategic breakthrough. Azerbaijan has transitioned from an importer to a producer. As Joseph Nye once said, soft power rests on the ability to shape the preferences of others through appeal and attraction, but it must be underpinned by economic and military strength.

And this success is not going unnoticed. Since the Patriotic War, military delegations from several countries have visited Baku to understand the reforms undertaken and to explore procurement options. The interest is high—not just because Azerbaijan won, but because it did so in a way that reflected 21st-century warfare: speed, precision, adaptability, and technological integration.

Victory often creates complacency. Not in Azerbaijan. The Ministry of Defense has pushed forward an ambitious wave of reforms since 2020, focusing on:

Modernized training and doctrine, aligned with NATO standards

Investment in artificial intelligence, command-and-control systems, and logistics automation

Expanded cooperation with Türkiye, Pakistan, and Central Asian countries

A reformed mobilization system, enabling rapid deployment of reserves with digital tools

In today’s complex geopolitical environment, Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces are not just defenders of the homeland—they are guarantors of regional stability. Through bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, peacekeeping missions, and shared intelligence platforms, the Azerbaijani military is helping ensure that the South Caucasus does not fall into chaos or become a vacuum for foreign manipulation.

Azerbaijan’s role in securing vital corridors, including the Middle Corridor connecting Central Asia to Europe, has made the country indispensable in a shifting Eurasian balance. Security here is not just about guns and tanks—it’s about keeping trade flowing, borders stable, and populations safe.

Perhaps the most underappreciated achievement of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces is how they’ve conducted themselves. In all military engagements, Azerbaijan has emphasized adherence to international law, minimized civilian harm, and maintained transparent communication. The one-day anti-terrorist operation carried out with what many observers called “jeweler’s precision” is the clearest example. This level of discipline sets a standard not only for the region but globally.

Moreover, the ethical conduct of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces has become a defining feature of its operations. During the one-day anti-terrorist operation in September 2023, the Army conducted precision strikes solely against illegal Armenian military targets in Garabagh. Civilian casualties were avoided, humanitarian corridors were opened, and the operation concluded in less than 24 hours. In stark contrast to Armenia’s shelling of civilian cities like Ganja, Tartar, and Barda in 2020, Azerbaijan continues to uphold the principles of international humanitarian law—even in the fog of war.

On June 26, as we honor our Armed Forces, we are not just remembering their sacrifices—we are recognizing a future being built on their strength. Azerbaijan has achieved what few nations have: a comprehensive victory, a functioning domestic defense industry, and a military guided not just by might, but by law and discipline. As the country invests further in military education, joint exercises with allied nations, and indigenous defense manufacturing, the path forward is clear. A strong economy means a strong army. A strong army means a strong state. Azerbaijan will not simply defend its sovereignty—it will shape the future of regional security. And it will do so with the same clarity, courage, and competence that reclaimed its lands—and redefined victory itself.

In an age of hybrid warfare and shifting alliances, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces represent clarity, professionalism, and power. They are not just defenders—they are builders of peace and guarantors of sovereignty. And as the region continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: Azerbaijan’s Army will not be on the sidelines. It will be at the center—prepared, principled, and proud.