Arrivals from Russia, Ukraine in Azerbaijan exceed 2 million since 2022 war

20 August 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

From March 2022 to July 2025, more than 2.1 million Russian and Ukrainian citizens traveled to Azerbaijan, according to the State Statistics Committee, Azernews reports.

The data shows that 2,067,278 of the arrivals were Russian citizens, while 109,158 were Ukrainian citizens. In the first half of 2025 alone, 314,549 Russians and 17,138 Ukrainians entered the country.

For comparison, between March 2022 and July 2024, a total of 1,535,889 Russian and Ukrainian citizens visited Azerbaijan. During January–July 2024, arrivals included 438,066 Russians and 20,189 Ukrainians.

The influx of visitors from both countries has continued steadily since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war on February 24, 2022, underlining Azerbaijan’s role as a regional destination amid shifting migration and travel patterns.