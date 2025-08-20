Deputy Minister highlights growth of tech startups
Between January and August this year, 26 legal entities, including two foreign companies, were granted technopark residency status in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Samir Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, as he said at the final event of the “Innostart” project in Baku.
Mammadov noted that the expansion of high-speed internet has technically broadened the operational capabilities of technoparks. He added that following amendments to the “Model Statute on Technology Parks” in 2023, a total of 144 legal entities, including eight foreign companies, received residency status for activities outside the technopark.
To support the growth of these entities operating outside the technopark, relevant statistical data have been collected. Based on this information, the next stages of support mechanisms are being planned. The ministry aims to implement projects that will contribute to the growth of these companies and enhance their export potential.
