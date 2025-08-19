Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 19 2025

Azerbaijan boosts agriculture, environmental spending to drive non-oil growth

19 August 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
In 2024, a total of 1.4 billion manats were allocated to the environment and agriculture sectors, underscoring the government's prioritization of climate resilience and sustainable development. Specifically, the Environmental Protection sector was forecasted to receive 376.9 million manats for the implementation of 26 measures under five programs...

