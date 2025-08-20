Azerbaijani envoy expresses gratitude to CER VP and optimism for South Caucasus stability

20 August 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has expressed gratitude to Lewin Moïse Moché and underscored hopes for a new chapter of peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

In a post on her official "X" account, Abdullayeva wrote:

"True friends are always there for us in difficult times. Thank you, dear @MocheLewin, for always being by our side, and thank you for your loyal friendship. We hope that the historic agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open a new regional chapter of peace & prosperity."

Lewin Moïse Moché serves as Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Special Advisor to the Chief Rabbi of France, and Chief Rabbi of Raincy Villemomble Gagny Coubron.