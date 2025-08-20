Azerbaijani envoy expresses gratitude to CER VP and optimism for South Caucasus stability
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has expressed gratitude to Lewin Moïse Moché and underscored hopes for a new chapter of peace in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.
In a post on her official "X" account, Abdullayeva wrote:
"True friends are always there for us in difficult times. Thank you, dear @MocheLewin, for always being by our side, and thank you for your loyal friendship. We hope that the historic agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia will open a new regional chapter of peace & prosperity."
Lewin Moïse Moché serves as Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Special Advisor to the Chief Rabbi of France, and Chief Rabbi of Raincy Villemomble Gagny Coubron.
Les vrais amies sont toujours présents dans les moments difficiles. Merci cher @MocheLewin pour être toujours à nos côtés et merci pour l’amitié fidèle.— Leyla Abdullayeva (@LAbdullayevaMFA) August 11, 2025
Nous espérons que l’accord historique signé entre 🇦🇿🇦🇲 va ouvrir un nouveau chapitre régional de paix & de prospérité. https://t.co/JkxSqM5yHG
