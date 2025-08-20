Xiaomi sets sights on European electric vehicle market with 2027 launch
Xiaomi Corporation’s President, Lu Weibing, announced Tuesday that the company plans to introduce its electric vehicles (EVs) to the European market by 2027, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy.
Azernews reports, according to Xiaomi’s latest earnings report, the company has already established a network of 335 smart EV sales outlets across mainland China as of June 30, 2025.
The firm intends to continue expanding its sales and service infrastructure domestically to support its growing EV business.
Furthermore, Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun revealed in July that the company is considering broadening its EV operations beyond Europe, exploring additional international markets as part of its long-term growth vision.
