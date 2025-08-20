Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 20 2025

SMBDA issues 220 Startup Certificates, invests over ₼2 M in innovation projects

20 August 2025 15:18 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
To date, Azerbaijan’s Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) has issued 220 official "Startup" certificates.

