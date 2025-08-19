Baku and Kathmandu discuss strengthening bilateral ties

19 August 2025 15:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On August 19, 2025, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a telephone conversation with Arzu Rana Deuba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Minister Deuba extended congratulations on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States during the Summit held during the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Washington, as well as on the progress made in the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process.

Both ministers noted the commendable high-level political contacts between the two countries in recent years. The Nepalese President’s visit to Azerbaijan in the framework of COP29 was also recalled with appreciation.

The discussion highlighted the significance of intensified diplomatic relations over the 30 years since the establishment of formal ties, the government mission to Nepal, and political consultations organized between the two foreign ministries.

During the call, the ministers reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in economic-trade, tourism, humanitarian, and other areas. They emphasized the importance of collaboration within international organizations, including the Non-Aligned Movement, and underlined the need to strengthen mutual support in multilateral formats.

The phone conversation also covered other issues of mutual interest, further reinforcing the commitment of both nations to deepen bilateral and multilateral relations.

