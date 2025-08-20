Azerbaijan's Gurbanov hails team’s determination after Qarabağ’s crucial away win

20 August 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

“I congratulate my players on the victory.”

These were the words of “Qarabağ” head coach Gurban Gurbanov at the press conference after his team’s 3–1 away win over Hungary’s “Ferencváros” in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off stage, Azernews reports.

He said his team fought until the very end:

“Despite such pressure, they showed great determination. I thank the fans of both clubs. This is the Champions League, and the score should not mislead us. The opponent has players capable of deciding the outcome of the match. We must be more serious in the game in Baku. When the opponent scored first, there was some nervousness, but we overcame it. We did not want to concede a goal. Our main goal in every match is to score.”

It should be noted that the return match between the teams will take place in Baku on August 27.