Azerbaijan intends to establish regulations for gas utilization - decree

19 August 2025 16:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan will develop comprehensive rules for gas usage, according to a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, implementing the “Gas Supply” law, Azernews reports.

The decree tasks the Cabinet of Ministers with preparing proposals to align national laws and presidential acts with the Gas Supply law within nine months. It also mandates setting annual gas consumption limits for major users, establishing technical service registers, regulating inspections of gas facilities and distribution systems, and monitoring compliance with safety and maintenance requirements.

The Ministry of Energy is required to approve technical service documentation within three months and operational rules for gas facilities within nine months. The Ministry of Emergency Situations must establish safety rules for gas facilities within nine months, while the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is tasked with creating separate legal entities for gas transmission, distribution, storage, wholesale, and retail by January 1, 2027, ensuring the application of advanced corporate governance practices.

The decree emphasizes that presidential acts and regulations by central executive bodies related to the Gas Supply law cannot take effect before the law’s relevant provisions come into force. President Aliyev has approved the decree to ensure full implementation of the Gas Supply law.