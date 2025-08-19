Azernews.Az

Tuesday August 19 2025

Gas exports account for over third of Azerbaijan’s total exports

19 August 2025 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
Gas exports account for over third of Azerbaijan’s total exports
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan exported 14.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in the period from January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more