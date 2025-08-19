Azerbaijani club signs contract with former basketball player

19 August 2025 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Absheron Lions has recruited a new basketball player, Azernews reports.

Baku club has finalized the transfer of Nijat Mammadli. A one-year contract has been signed with him.

Nijat Mammadli spent the previous season with the Sarhadchi club.

He has also played for Absheron Lions in previous years.

The Absheron Lions were founded in 2022 with the aim of revitalizing professional basketball in the Absheron region.

The club debuted in the Azerbaijan Basketball League in the 2022–23 season, finishing in fourth position and reaching the semi-finals.

