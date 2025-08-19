Hydropower generation in Azerbaijan rises by 12.5% in 1st 7 months of 2025

19 August 2025 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s hydropower plants generated 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity from January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing according to the State Statistical Committee.

This marks an increase of 230.6 million kWh or 12.5%, compared to the same period last year, when output stood at 1.87 billion kWh.

The growth reflects a continued emphasis on renewable energy development within the country, particularly in leveraging hydro resources for sustainable electricity generation.

Additionally, during the first seven months of 2025, the total value of production and services in Azerbaijan’s electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector reached 1.9954 billion manats.

In the water supply, wastewater treatment, and waste management sector, the volume of goods and services produced amounted to 370.9 million manats over the same period.