Youth Library opens e-database in honor of outstanding writer [PHOTOS]

19 August 2025 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has created an electronic database to its users, highlighting the life journey and dedicated scientific and social activities of the prominent figure in Azerbaijani literature and public life, writer Shikhali Gurbanov, Azernews reports.

The electronic database, created to mark the 100th anniversary of the writer, is available on the library’s official website. It features key dates in Shikhali Gurbanov’s life and career, valuable quotes from prominent individuals about him, as well as the awards he received.

The electronic database also includes articles such as "The Phenomenon of Shikhali Gurbanov" by Aziz Mirahmadov, Corresponding Member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Honored Scientist, and Professor, and "An Unforgettable Personality: Shikhali Gurbanov" by Ramin Ahmadov, Doctor of Philology, Professor.

The electronic database also lists the books, articles, and periodicals authored or edited by the renowned writer, published in Azerbaijani and Russian, along with books written about him.

Sections such as "Filmography," "Notes," "Dissertations and Abstracts," "Izomaterials," "Electronic Resources," "Virtual Exhibition,"* and "Photo and Video Gallery" are also included in the database, which was prepared in connection with his 100th anniversary.

A video material dedicated to the writer’s anniversary has also been created by the library staff. The video highlights that Shikhali Gurbanov's work was not limited to literature, linguistics, and theater alone, but that he was one of the main organizers of the national revival of national ideas, national holidays, and Azerbaijani identity at the state level. The video discusses his vast social activities based on national and moral values and the ideas of enlightenment, mentioning that it was thanks to him that Novruz holiday was officially celebrated at the state level for the first time in 1967. Alongside his rich literary work, the material sheds light on his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani literature, dramaturgy, and public thought, featuring photos and videos documenting his activities over the years.

The video titled *“Writer, Playwright Shikhali Gurbanov at 100”* has been uploaded to the library's official website.