Azerbaijan celebrates World Photography Day

19 August 2025 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Every year on August 19, photographers from across the globe come together to mark World Photography Day, Azernews reports.

This international celebration honors the invention of the daguerreotype in 1837 by Louis Daguerre and Nicephorus Knipex.

Louis Daguerre is credited with developing the first practical method of photography, which came to be known as daguerreotype photography, named in his honor.

The French government officially designated August 19, 1839, as World Photography Day, encouraging photographers to share their work and engage with the wider photography community.

Celebrations often include photo exhibitions, online competitions, and social media campaigns, all of which promote a shared appreciation for photography around the world.

Azerbaijan boasts a vibrant and evolving history of photography that dates back to the late 19th century. The country continues to support and showcase the art through key institutions and initiatives.

A major milestone in the promotion of photography in Azerbaijan was the opening of the Baku Photography House in 2019.

Located in the historic Zanjerli Bina mansion, this venue was established to highlight both national and international photographic art.

The house features four exhibition halls, hosting displays ranging from documentary works to creative photography.

Beyond exhibitions, the Baku Photography House also organizes photography courses, lectures, creative evenings, master classes, and photo tours, helping nurture local talent and expand public interest in photography.

Gilavar Photo Club, founded in 2017, plays a key role in discovering and supporting talented Azerbaijani photographers.

Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2023, the club has become a prominent platform for promoting photographic art both domestically and internationally.

Members of the Gilavar Photo Club actively participate in various national and global photo contests.

Since its inception, the club has been affiliated with the International Association of Art Photographers and became Azerbaijan's official representative in the organization in 2020.